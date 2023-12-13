Bluebird Chelsea has partnered with award-winning English sparkling wine Nyetimber to create an unforgettable winter warming experience.

The renowned King’s Road social spot is on a mission to make Christmas sparkle like never before this year with the terrace transformed into a winter wonderland with captivating Christmas trees, adorned with vibrant red bows and elegant nutcrackers.

Guests can indulge in the crème de la crème of English sparkling wines with Nyetimber Classic Cuvee MV, Nyetimber Rosé MV, and Nyetimber Blanc de Blancs 2015 all being served in the winter paradise.

And for those who want a little more, Nyetimber offers the illustrious 1086 and 2010 by Nyetimber and Rosé 2010 by Nyetimber, available by the bottle.

Alongside the fizz there is a plethora of seasonal food offerings, including a Doughnut Fondue – Perfect for Sharing, featuring 18 warm jam and lime custard doughnuts adorned with cinnamon sugar and complemented by salted caramel sauce – and the exquisite Bluebird’s Golden Egg, a white chocolate and vanilla mousse masterpiece served with passion fruit gel, honeycomb, chocolate crumble, and raspberry sauce.

You’ll also enjoy the lively atmosphere with DJs playing every night throughout the season.

And the party doesn’t stop at Christmas. Kick off the new year at Bluebird’s iconic New Year’s Eve party.

Guest can elevate their evening with Bluebird’s indulgent multi-course Champagne dinner, thoughtfully curated by their Head Chef, Owen Sullivan, ensuring an unforgettable start to the year.

What’s not to like!

