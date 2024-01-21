Conservative MPs are being urged to unite or die after Rishi Sunak saw off the prospect of a defeat at the hands of right-wing Conservative MPs.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons unamended with a majority of 44 after only 11 Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, voted against the Prime Minister’s flagship immigration legislation.

Before the third reading vote, Mr Sunak was hit by another revolt — following on from similar sized rebellions on Tuesday — as 61 Tory MPs backed an amendment, proposed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, designed to toughen the Bill.

But rebels, after an 11th hour meeting in Parliament on Wednesday, signalled before the third reading vote that they were prepared to back the Bill without any changes as they regarded that a defeat for the Government would be damaging ahead of a general election that is only months away.

Even Lee Anderson said the PM now has his full support after being teased out of the ‘no’ lobby by Labour MPs.

But one Tory MP who is expected to remain resolute in opposition to the party she represents is the former home secretary Suella Braverman, who has started to rub up a few people the wrong way.

After being touted for a potential leadership bid at the end of last year, Braverman now cuts a rather isolated figure on the right-wing of the Conservative Party.

Speaking to The Times, a senior government figure said she is increasingly regarded as the “pub bore” and a bit of a one-trick pony when it comes to the Rwanda Bill, which she was largely responsible for just a few months ago.

“It’s almost like she’s become a pub bore. Yes we know you think the Rwanda policy won’t work, yes we know you don’t like foreign judges and are still furious about being sacked.

“People are saying – you’ve made your point now f*** off.

“That is particularly true of colleagues in marginal seats.

“Normal voters are not looking at the merits of particular clauses in the bill – they just see us eating each other and that is the main reason why we are doing so badly.

“Isaac [Levido, Sunak’s campaign chief] is right, divided parties fail and most of out MPs understand that”.

