Suella Braverman being duped into receiving The Last Leg’s D*ck Of The Year award is being compared to a classic moment from the comedy television series The Thick Of It.

Following the annual vote by viewers of the Channel 4 show, the former home secretary was personally delivered her award by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners at a small boat launch.

Following the naming ceremony for their new vessel, and after pausing for a photocall, Suella was surprised with the real reason for her invitation.

In front of waiting photographers, and to polite applause, she was announced as the 2023 winner of The Last Leg’s Dick Of the Year Award.

The moment is being compared to a classic scene from The Thick Of It, when Nicola Murray is dispatched to Leamington Spa to campaign alongside Liam Bentley, who is running in a by-election.

At the campaign event, in which a large campaign poster for Bentley is revealed, a camera angle captures Murray standing in front of the campaign poster at such an angle the letters appear to read “I AM BENT” behind her.

Unaware, she continues to stand where the press can get more photos of her like this, smiling and giving thumbs up, so… could be worse, Suella!