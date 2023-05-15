A protester stormed the stage at the National Conservatism Conference in London during Jacob Rees-Mogg’s address today, warning of ‘fascism’.

The keynote speech was disrupted by a man who joined him at the lectern and told the audience: “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re very nice people and I’m sure you are fantastic.

“I would like to draw your attention to a few characteristics of fascism.”

The man was quickly dragged out of the door by security staff to laughter and jeers from the audience.

Rees-Mogg said Conservatives believed in freedom of speech and that the activist “can have his national loony convention next week and see how many people show up”.

Shortly afterwards, Extinction Rebellion posted on Twitter: “XR disrupts the National Conservatism Conference, calling out the fascist ideologies of senior Cabinet members and MPs.

“This morning, an ordinary person stepped onto the stage and interrupted Jacob Rees-Mogg’s opening speech at the National Conservatism conference.”

Watch the footage below:

BREAKING: XR DISRUPTS THE NATIONAL CONSERVATISM CONFERENCE, CALLING OUT THE FACIST IDEOLOGIES OF SENIOR CABINET MEMBERS AND MPS



This morning, an ordinary person stepped onto the stage and interrupted Jacob Rees-Mogg's opening speech at the #NationalConservatism conference pic.twitter.com/tRRjZMuyGm — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) May 15, 2023

Related: Rees-Mogg admits voter ID policy was ‘gerrymandering’