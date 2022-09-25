Constituency Labour Party delegates are set to debate Proportional Representation at the party conference this week.

Keir Starmer has ruled out including any support for a change in the voting system in Labour’s election manifesto.

But that hasn’t stopped the issue from becoming a bit of a headache for him.

According to recent polling, nearly two-thirds of Labour supporters are in favour of PR.

If the party were to form a coalition with the Lib Dems, that would mean there would be overwhelming support among his voter base.

Professor John Curtice, who led the survey for the @NatCen, said the shift in opinion appeared to be driven by a change of mind among Labour supporters.



🔴 Nearly two thirds of Labour supporters, or 61%, are in favour of proportional representation. ⤵️https://t.co/Na7NcbaIrE pic.twitter.com/KELbsILZQA — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 22, 2022

CLP delegates have reportedly voted to make Electoral Reform a top priority for Labour.

The issue will be debated at the conference this week in a sign that it has started to gain traction within the party.

💥 Proportional Representation has been selected for debate at #Lab22



🌹 CLP delegates voted to make Electoral Reform a top priority.



🙋 CLPs that submitted #Labour4PR motions will now proceed to a 'compositing' meeting



🗓️ PR will be debated by conference — LCER (@Labour4PR) September 25, 2022

