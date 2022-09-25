Constituency Labour Party delegates are set to debate Proportional Representation at the party conference this week.
Keir Starmer has ruled out including any support for a change in the voting system in Labour’s election manifesto.
But that hasn’t stopped the issue from becoming a bit of a headache for him.
According to recent polling, nearly two-thirds of Labour supporters are in favour of PR.
If the party were to form a coalition with the Lib Dems, that would mean there would be overwhelming support among his voter base.
CLP delegates have reportedly voted to make Electoral Reform a top priority for Labour.
The issue will be debated at the conference this week in a sign that it has started to gain traction within the party.
Related: WATCH: Russian cop forced to flee from female protesters