An election pact between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens would comfortably oust the Conservatives from government, the latest polling shows.

Find Out Now together with Electoral Calculus predict that Labour would be left with a majority of 136 if it entered into a progressive alliance.

Under the agreement, Sir Keir Starmer’s party would be left with 393 seats with the Lib Dems securing 71 and the Greens taking 17.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, would be left with just 101 seats, significantly down on their current majority.

Commenting on the findings Martin Baxter, founder of Electoral Calculus, said: “This poll builds on last year’s work to show that an electoral pact would make a huge impact to British politics.

“The pact parties would benefit greatly at the expense of the Conservatives if they decided to work together. A majority of the public would back such a deal, and the question is whether the parties themselves could agree to do it.”

Chris Holbrook, founder of Find Out Now, added: “Politicians and voters are sceptical about electoral pacts, at least in the UK.

“Overseas they are much more common place. It will be interesting to see if Labour and the Liberal Democrats think they have enough in common to do a pact.

“How keen are they to get rid of Boris Johnson in particular and the Conservatives overall?”

Westminster Seat Projection (Labour, Lib Dem and Green Electoral Pact):



LAB: 393 (+154)

CON: 101 (-206)

LDM: 71 (+46)

SNP: 48 (=)

GRN: 17 (+8)



Labour majority of 136.



via @FindoutnowUK / @ElectCalculus, 9-12 May



(Changes with Jun 21) — Opros Politics 🇺🇦 (@OprosUK) May 23, 2022

