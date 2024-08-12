The new package of laws included in the Product Safety and Metrology Bill has been dubbed a “major post-Brexit moment” that allows Britain to creep back into Brussels’ orbit, per Politico reports.

New laws set out in the King’s Speech will make it easier for the UK to potentially align with some EU rules as Labour looks to “reset the relationship” with European allies.

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled his intent to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by the Brexit wrangles, forge a new UK-EU security pact and strike a better trade deal than the “botched” agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

A major part of that is the Product Safety and Metrology Bill, which will make it easier for the UK to recognise new EU product regulations to prevent businesses from being laden with extra costs.

Politico reporters say the proposed law looks like a “major post-Brexit moment”.

“For the first time since Brexit, a UK government is explicitly saying that it would actively like to maintain alignment with new EU regulations, to make life easier for businesses”, Joël Reland from the UK in a Changing Europe think tank said.

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government last year already committed to retaining the EU’s product safety CE mark, rather than make its own post-Brexit alternative compulsory, following calls by businesses.

The efforts of the Labour administration to prevent firms from facing additional red tape through divergence from EU rules could anger Brexiteers.

But its commitment to improving Britain’s trading and security relationship with the EU was welcomed by the internationalist Best for Britain campaign group.

Chief executive Naomi Smith said: “The increasing threat from Russia to our east, coupled with the growing likelihood of a protectionist and Nato-sceptic US administration to our west, means Britain risks becoming economically and diplomatically adrift.

“After years lost to needless and self-destructive europhobia, it is encouraging that the new Government has underlined its intent to deepen ties with our closest neighbours and allies.”

