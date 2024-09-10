A pub targetted by right-wing thugs pinned the blame on the tabloid press after a Sun reporter reached out to request comment.

Glasgow boozer McChuills gave a reporter short shrift after dozens of protesters who had attended a Tommy Robinson-backed pro-UK rally tried to storm the bar.

Anti-immigration protesters waved Union Jack flags and sang Rule, Britannia as they moved through George Square on Saturday (7/9), targeting a popular pub on the square which managed to defiantly fend them off.

Taking to Instagram, the pub encouraged its patrons to “stand in solidarity” against ‘fascists’, writing:

“Earlier today a group of up to 40 right-wing ultras attempted to attack McChuills. They failed.

“As ever, McChuills stands against fascists and racism in all its forms. This is a place where everyone is welcome, no matter who they support, who they love, who they worship or how they vote. With one exception, which we made very clear this afternoon.

“Nobody was hurt and we continue as normal. All events in the bar and venue tonight are now free entry. Come on down, have a good night and stand in solidarity with all of us here.

“McChuills. Anti-fascist since 1993.”

The pub also batted off a request for comment from one Sun journalist, describing the scenes as a mob of “poorly educated and angry bigots” who were up in arms “partly as a result of the lies and propaganda perpetuated on a daily basis by your newspaper.”

Read the response in full below:

