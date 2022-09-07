Ranil Jayawardena has been appointed the Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs in the first Cabinet of the new British prime minister, Liz Truss.

Jayawardena, who replaces George Eustice, entered the House of Commons as MP for Northeast Hampshire in 2015.

He previously served as Minister for International Trade, from May 2020 to September 2022, working for Liz Truss before she became foreign secretary.

In August, he celebrated a new post-Brexit trade deal with Mongolia that gave British farmers access to a “£10 million market”.

According to Jayawardena, that also allowed them to supply chicken to KFC outlets in the country, of which there are 11.

To put that in context, most major cities in the UK have more than that, with Leeds boasting the most (16) followed by Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield, which are all home to 14 a piece.

🇬🇧🇲🇳 Great news – trade barriers have been lifted in Mongolia for British poultry and fish exporters with our farmers now supplying chicken to @KFC Mongolia!



🐔📈 This offers exciting opportunities for our farmers to sell into a £10 million market.#GlobalTrade #GlobalBritain pic.twitter.com/5ZM0rMuMqA — Ranil Jayawardena MP (@ranil) August 14, 2022

Related: PMQs – The new iron lady thinks she is box office but rusts on opening night