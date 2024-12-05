Find Out Now polling has put Reform UK ahead of Labour for the first time ever.

Results taken from a sample of 2,607 adults on 4th December show Nigel Farage’s party has moved into second place nationally, trailing the Conservatives by just two points.

It shows Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party on 23 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 11 per cent, while the Greens sit in fifth place on nine per cent.

This is the first time Reform UK has ever led Labour in a national poll.

CON: 26% (-1)

REF: 24% (+2)

LAB: 23% (-2)

LDM: 11% (-1)

GRN: 9% (=)

SNP: 3% (=)



[@FindoutnowUK]

The results, however, contrast to other polls from leading providers such as Opinium, which shows most of the British public still favours Starmer as PM.

According to that poll, Labour currently sits on 29 per cent with the British public compared to 25 per cent who would vote Conservative.

Just 21 per cent would pick Reform UK and 10 per cent would opt for the Liberal Democrats.

