Boris Johnson included Laura Kuenssberg on his Christmas ‘nice list’ after the BBC presenter accidentally sent him her briefing notes ahead of a planned interview.

The former prime minister took to social media to promote his latest book, Unleashed, by writing a naughty and nice list.

He included Michael Gove, Jeremy Clarkson and Leonardo DiCaprio on the naughty list, while Nicola Sturgeon and Angela Merkel were humorously added to the ‘nice’ column.

Kuenssberg also made it into the nice list after she sent Johnson notes “in a message meant for my team” ahead of a planned interview.

She admitted to being embarrassed about the gaffe, posting on X: “While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead.

“It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked. But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.”

