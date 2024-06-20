PoliticsJOE is set to host its first live show at the Apollo Theatre in London, with tickets for the event selling fast.

Oli Dugmore, Ava Evans and Ed Campbell will take to the stage ahead of the General Election to discuss what has proved to be an eventful campaign.

After making a rain-drenched election announcement with D:Ream ringing out in the background, Rishi Sunak’s election campaign has gone from bad to worse with the drama of D-Day compounded by betting scandals, the return of big Nige and pitiful moans about going without Sky as a kid.

It has teed up the realistic prospect of the Conservatives being dealt a historic defeat on July 4th, with the usually friendly Telegraph newspaper suggesting the Tory Party could be left with as few as 53 MPs after the vote.

Against that backdrop, the PoliticsJOE team will discuss what to expect in the final days of campaigning with the unique blend of wit, charm, and charisma for which the channel has become renowned.

To get tickets to the event, visit this link to book online or phone the box office on 0330 333 4809.

Related: Corbyn campaign bids to make canvassing history by knocking on every door in the constituency