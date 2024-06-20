Caroline Lucas has condemned the latest Conservative Party attack ad, branding the social media video as “disgusting”.

A post released by CCHQ on Thursday (20/6) shows a red carpet being rolled out on a beech next to a large ‘welcome’ sign with the caption “Don’t wake up to this on 5th July”.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer announced a Labour government would halt Rwanda deportations from day one, calling it a “gimmick” and a “waste of money”.

Home Office data shows migrant Channel crossings topped 12,000 for the year so far this week after 882 people made the journey in 15 boats on Tuesday.

This is 18 per cent higher than this time last year when 10,472 crossings were recorded, and up 5 per cent on the total at this stage in 2022 (11,690), according to PA news agency analysis of Government figures.

This is so disgusting. Imagine the mindset that made this. People are dying. Afraid. Exploited and desperate. The Tories now chasing Reform to the very hard right and it’s sickening. Just when you think they couldn’t sink any lower … https://t.co/2iuTq8JDg5 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 20, 2024

