A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and misconduct in public office as well as a number of other offences.

Police Constable James Murray, who was attached to the force’s Met Operations Unit, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody.

He was immediately suspended from duty.

The police officer has been charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm.

A woman known to Pc Murray is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Pc Murray has also been charged with misconduct in public office, possessing Pava spray, which is an incapacitant, and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A number of the offences are reported to have taken place while the police officer was on duty.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year.

Pc Murray was listed for a first hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Six former Met Police officers charged with sending racist messages

Six former Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sending grossly offensive racist messages on WhatsApp, the force said.

The charges come after a BBC Newsnight investigation in October last year that prompted a probe by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Some of the racist messages shared in the chat were allegedly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the BBC.

One of the men, Robert Lewis, was a Home Office official and the government department has confirmed that he was dismissed for gross misconduct last November.

