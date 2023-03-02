Aamer Anwar, a criminal defence attorney, and Piers Morgan have argued over the decision that Shamima Begum, an ISIS bride, should not be let to return to the UK.

Anwar talked about how the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) upheld the decision to strip Begum of her British citizenship on Monday night’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. The Siac ruling may be appealed within ten days, but only on a point of law, according to Begum’s attorneys.

While Anwar didn’t defend her actions, he did make reasonable points about international law.

“We should not, under the international law, wash our hands of those individuals who happen to be British,” he said.

“Because you would have been the first, of course Piers, to turn around saying the likes of Abu Hamza and terrorists, preachers and radical extremists should be deported back to their country of origin,” he continued.

“Yet for some reason, because you happen to have a brown skin, because you happen to be Shamima Begum [you think that] that we shouldn’t take responsibility?”

Morgan didn’t take kindly to having race brought into the argument and snapped back.

You can watch it below:

