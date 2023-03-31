“I’d be more concerned about the risk of crossing the Channel in a small dinghy.”

“These people are willing to risk their life. I wouldn’t give a damn about going to Rwanda”, one audience member said.

Everyone in the audience barring one person kept their hand down.

Debating plans to send asylum seekers to East Africa, presenter Fiona Bruce asked: ″Is there anyone here who supports what the government is doing?”.

The government’s controversial Rwanda policy was given short shrift by a Question Time audience last night.

