The government’s controversial Rwanda policy was given short shrift by a Question Time audience last night.
Debating plans to send asylum seekers to East Africa, presenter Fiona Bruce asked: ″Is there anyone here who supports what the government is doing?”.
Everyone in the audience barring one person kept their hand down.
“These people are willing to risk their life. I wouldn’t give a damn about going to Rwanda”, one audience member said.
“I’d be more concerned about the risk of crossing the Channel in a small dinghy.”
Watch the clip in full below:
