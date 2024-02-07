Rishi Sunak is facing calls to resign after making crude transgender remarks during PMQs as the mother of Brianna Ghey watched from the gallery.

The prime minister attempted to mock Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on “defining a woman” in the House of Commons as the leaders clashed over the Government missing targets to reduce NHS waiting lists.

Sir Keir hit back, saying: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.

“Parading as a man of integrity when he’s got absolutely no responsibility.”

#PMQs

Rishi Sunak should resign



When Brianna Ghey's mother is watching in the House of Commons



Sunak mocks Transgender people

"He (Starmer) can't even define a woman, although that was only 99% of a U-turn"



The Tories laugh like a pack of hyenas

pic.twitter.com/59xi0K8Has — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 7, 2024

Rishi Sunak should resign. With his appalling conduct today, he has forfeited what little remains of his already slender right to govern. He is a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister, a disgrace to his party, and a disgrace to the country. He should resign. At once. — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) February 7, 2024

Sunak was later asked to apologise to Brianna’s mother for his “insensitive comment”.

Labour MP Liz Twist (Blaydon) said: “May I take the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister if he would consider apologising to Brianna Ghey’s mother for his insensitive comment?”

Mr Sunak did not directly respond to Ms Twist’s request.

🚨 BREAKING: Esther Ghey "sighed deeply" after Rishi Sunak refused to apologise for these comments #PMQs



[@KateEMcCann] https://t.co/DMxOHLmz2n — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 7, 2024

Concluding Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said: “If I could just say also to Brianna Ghey’s mother who is here, as I said earlier this week, what happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy.

“As I said earlier this week, in the face of that, for her mother to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity.

“She deserves all our admiration and praise for that.”

