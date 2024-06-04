A group of pensioners had to dodge trees on board the Reform UK battle bus as they endured a ‘Temple Run ‘-inspired tour.

Political correspondent Alicia Fitzgerald posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) showing a group of people ducking and diving on top of the blue bus, which was recently seen in Lee Anderson’s constituency of Ashfield, Notts.

It comes as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage headed to Clacton to give a speech to hundreds of devoted followers – before being swilled by a milkshake.

After making an announcement in London on Monday that he would take over the leadership of Reform, as well as running as a candidate, Mr Farage travelled to Clacton Pier to campaign to future constituents.

Mr Farage will be hoping it is eighth time the charm after seven failed attempts to secure a seat in Westminster in a variety of constituencies.

Welcome to the Reform UK Battle Bus – Temple Run edition.



We are being garrotted by trees, I’ve got twigs in my hair and there are pensioners on the floor. pic.twitter.com/rawxWmoORF — Alicia Fitzgerald (@alicia_fitzg) June 4, 2024

Those gathered for his speech were devoted followers of the former Ukip and Brexit Party candidate, with shouts of “get ’em Nige” and “we love you Nigel” as he admonished the Labour and Tory parties.

One particularly die-hard fan said Mr Farage was “up there with Churchill”, while others sported Donald Trump t-shirts and hats, showing their support for Mr Farage’s recently convicted close friend.

Following the speech, the Reform leader retired to the Moon and Starfish pub, where he held media interviews.

While sporting Union Jack socks, he joked that members of Reform “get fired if they don’t wear these”.

During the transition from pub to Reform battle bus, Mr Farage had a drink thrown over him, seemingly a milkshake, something the controversial figure is not unfamiliar with having fallen victim to milkshakes on previous campaign trails.

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

