Penny Mordaunt is the big market mover with William Hill in the Tory Leadership race, plummeting from 7/2 to 2/1 since Monday evening, while Rishi Sunak has also shortened up today.

The odds shift, which now sees Mordaunt a clear second favourite and Sunak heading the betting at just 13/8, comes in reaction to the 1922 Committee decision to increase the number of backers that a candidate needed from eight to 20, and ruled that they would need at least 30 votes to get past the first round.

Liz Truss remains solid at 7/2, Tom Tugendhat has drifted out to 12/1 from 9/1 and Kemi Badenoch, Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden, is a 12/1-shot.”

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny, said: “The criteria for gaining the keys to No 10 has just become a little clearer and that’s seen punters latch onto both Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak.

“Both are expected to clear the 30-vote support threshold and are now the two clear frontrunners in the Tory Leadership race.”

