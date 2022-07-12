Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg have endorsed Liz Truss in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Speaking outside Number 10, Dorries described the Foreign Secretary as “probably a stronger Brexiteer than both of us”, comments endorsed by Brexit opportunities minister Rees-Mogg.

"She's as strong a Brexiteer as either of us… Liz was always opposed to Rishi's higher taxes, that again is proper Conservatism"



Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg back Liz Truss to be the next Conservative leader and PM https://t.co/CWpTm6xMJt pic.twitter.com/NEtBmpG4ck — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 12, 2022

Truss voted to remain in the European Union in 2016.

At the time, she championed Britain staying inside the EU to protect her daughter’s future, saying:

“I don’t want my daughters to grow up in a world where they need a visa or permit to work in Europe; or where they are hampered from growing a business because of extortionate call costs and barriers to trade.”

She continued: “Every parent wants their children to grow up in a healthy environment with clean water, fresh air and thriving natural wonders. Being part of the EU helps protect these precious resources and spaces.”

Liz Truss, you may remember, campaigned to Remain in the EU.



Zeal of the convert, I guess. ~AA https://t.co/6JiFXOs1eb — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 12, 2022

Related: Labour to table vote of confidence in Boris Johnson’s Government