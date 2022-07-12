Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg have endorsed Liz Truss in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
Speaking outside Number 10, Dorries described the Foreign Secretary as “probably a stronger Brexiteer than both of us”, comments endorsed by Brexit opportunities minister Rees-Mogg.
Truss voted to remain in the European Union in 2016.
At the time, she championed Britain staying inside the EU to protect her daughter’s future, saying:
“I don’t want my daughters to grow up in a world where they need a visa or permit to work in Europe; or where they are hampered from growing a business because of extortionate call costs and barriers to trade.”
She continued: “Every parent wants their children to grow up in a healthy environment with clean water, fresh air and thriving natural wonders. Being part of the EU helps protect these precious resources and spaces.”
