You can watch the exchange in full below:

The RCN is demanding a pay rise of 5% above the RPI rate of inflation, but ministers have insisted doing so would take funds from frontline services.

She said Mr Barclay “showed total belligerence to the nursing profession this afternoon, he closed his books and walked away”.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen has told Sky News she met with Health Secretary Steve Barclay with “hopes” to avoid nursing strikes this week, but the government “was true to its word – they would not talk to me about pay”.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .