Priti Patel has written to MPs, asking them to back controversial anti-protest legislation after it was defeated in the House of Lords.

Peers rejected the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill last month after critics said some of its measures would ban some non-violent protests.

The Lords took specific issue over plans to hand police new powers to stop protests they deem disruptive, and another clause which would have imposed noise restrictions on demonstrations.

They also took aim at new powers that would make it illegal for protestors to lock themselves to things – and would give officers powers to stop and search those they suspect of taking part in illegal protests.

Labour’s Lord Hain described the move as “the biggest threat to the right to dissent and the right to protest in my lifetime”, while the Green Party’s Baroness Jones said the laws were “oppressive” and “plain nasty”.

‘Plain nasty’

Peers amended the bill so that it would make misogyny a hate crime, introduce new powers to tackle the problem of sex for rent, and creating a “duty of candour” on police – but Patel has said she will oppose these change.

Addressing peers’ amendment on adding misogyny as a hate crime, the Home Office cited how a Law Commission review had found that legislating to make misogyny a hate crime would prove “more harmful than helpful” to victims of violence against women and girls.

Announcing her intention to write to MPs, the home secretary said: “We are putting more police officers on the streets, removing dangerous weapons, and bearing down on violent criminals who prey on vulnerable people in our communities.

“But while violent crime has fallen, there are still too many criminals getting off with inadequate sentences for appalling acts of violence and sexual offences, and still people who feel unsafe walking the streets or in their own homes.

“This bill is vitally important as we overhaul the criminal justice system and make our streets safer.

“It must be passed soon so that we can continue to cut crime, reduce violence and protect women and girls.”

Home Office officials said ministers would also “continue fighting” to bring in increase police powers for dealing with “highly disruptive protests”, a policy that has sparked “Kill The Bill” demonstrations across the country, including gatherings that have turned violent.

‘Victims let down’

However, Patel will welcome a Lords’ amendment which will enable a local authority to quickly establish a buffer zone around schools and vaccination centres if targeted by harmful and disruptive protests.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper responded that crime was “rising” – and accused Patel of “refusing” to take the requisite steps to keep communities safe.

“Priti Patel is also still trying to criminalise people for protesting noisily or singing in the street, rather than tackling serious crime,” she said.

“Too often under the Tories, criminals are getting away with it and victims are being let down.”

The controversial bill is back in the Commons next Monday, and is now likely to bounce between chambers for an extended period of time.

