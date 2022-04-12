Police say they have now issued more than 50 fines for lockdown breaches in Whitehall and Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that they had issued a further 30 fixed-penalty notices, on top of the 20 fines sent out last month, in the Partygate investigation.

Scotland Yard is not providing details of who will be sent a fine, or any further information about the events themselves.

Boris Johnson is not believed to have received a fine yet, with Downing Street claiming that the prime minister will acknowledge if he is sanctioned by police.

In a statement, the Met said: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress.

“As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the Acro Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations who, following the referral, issue the FPNs to the individual.

“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to Acro.”

