Thursdays episode of BBC’s Question Time saw Paddy McGuinness captivate viewers with his sharp interrogation of Conservative MP James Daly, earning widespread praise for his probing questions and candid remarks.

As the BBC politics show kicked off, audiences were delighted to witness McGuinness join the panel alongside Tory Deputy Chair James Daly and Labour’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, among others. McGuinness wasted no time diving into the discussion, particularly focusing on the Tories’ unfulfilled pledge of £350 million for the NHS.

In a pointed remark directed at Daly, McGuinness quipped, “Lucky for me, most people know I’m not here for my great political brain. But that didn’t stop Boris Johnson, so that’s alright. For me, James, you saying to Wes that Sir Keir Starmer is doing anything to get a vote is a bit rich coming from a Tory, let me tell you. We’re still waiting on the £350 million a week Boris Johnson promised us for the NHS.”

Undeterred by Daly’s attempts to defend his party’s stance, McGuinness pressed further, demanding answers: “Well where is it? Why is the NHS on its knees if it’s here? Why are they going on strike, nurses and doctors, if it’s here? Where is it?”

Social media erupted with applause for McGuinness’s bold stance. Viewers took to various platforms to commend his performance, with one user expressing, “Who knew Paddy was this good with politics. Like him even more,” while another cheered, “Go on @PaddyMcGuinness tell ’em straight.”

The overwhelming support continued to pour in, with many viewers questioning why McGuinness hadn’t appeared on Question Time sooner. “Why the hell hasn’t Paddy McGuinness @PaddyMcGuinness been on #bbcqt before now? Bloody brilliant!” exclaimed one viewer, while another declared, “OMG Paddy McGuinness going after the Tories! Big applause #bbcqt.”

In a lighter moment during the show, McGuinness shared a personal anecdote about his family’s struggles with accessing dental care. Reflecting on the issue of people resorting to DIY tooth extractions, he recounted, “Funnily enough my dad did that. He took his own teeth out because he couldn’t get a dentist appointment. This is a few years back, so I know that firsthand. But as someone as a child who was terrified of going to the dentist I’ve got to congratulate the government for getting people queuing up. People can’t wait to get into the dentists now.”

