Paddy McGuinness has been tipped to become the next prime minister after he made a barnstorming debut on BBC Question Time.

The former Top Gear host joined the new deputy chair of the Conservative Party, James Daly, on the panel, alongside Wes Streeting and others.

And it didn’t take him long to get into the swing of things.

Discussing the Tories’ failed promise for £350million for the NHS, Paddy said:

“Lucky for me, most people know I’m not here for my great political brain. But that didn’t stop Boris Johnson, so that’s alright.

“For me, James, you saying to Wes that Sir Keir Starmer is doing anything to get a vote is a bit rich coming from a Tory, let me tell you. We’re still waiting on the £350million a week Boris Johnson promised us for the NHS.”

Daly tried to defend the party, but Paddy was quick to fire back, saying: “Well where is it? Why is the NHS on its knees if it’s here? Why are they going on strike, nurses and doctors, if it’s here? Where is it?”

Viewers took to social media to praise Paddy’s comments to Mr Daly. One wrote: “Who knew paddy was this good with politics. Like him even more,” whilst a second added: “Go on @PaddyMcGuinness tell ’em straight.”

A third wrote: “Why the hell hasn’t Paddy McGuinness @PaddyMcGuinness been on #bbcqt before now? Bloody brilliant!” A fourth shared: “Why is Paddy McGuinness the best person on this panel? #bbcqt,” with a fifth writing: “OMG Paddy McGuinness going after the Tories! Big applause #bbcqt.” A sixth shared: “Paddy McGuinness for PM!”

