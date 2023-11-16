Piers Morgan and Owen Jones clashed horns in spectacular fashion on TalkTV as the pair debated the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

As MPs faced a monumental vote over a ceasefire in parliament, two media heavyweights convened to discuss the devastating impact of war in one of the most densely populated regions in the world on TV.

The pair clashed on whether Israel has committed genocide with its incursion into Gaza as it seeks to destroy Hamas.

“The difference between Israel and Hamas is Hamas does not have the capacity to wipe out Israel,” Jones said, before Morgan shot back:

“What they are doing, and this is indisputable, they are issuing a number of warnings repeatedly to people to go south and stay out of northern Gaza and then they are pulverising it with air strikes and now they have gone in on the ground and they are waging battle with Hamas fighters, terrorists.”

You can watch it in full below:

