MPs voted 293 to 125, majority 168, to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The SNP, Liberal Democrats and several Labour MPs backed the motion as Sir Keir Starmer faced a rebellion in his party.

Three shadow ministers – Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan and Paula Barker – quit on Wednesday evening as they pledged to back the SNP amendment.

Frontbenchers Naz Shah and Helen Hayes also face being sacked after they broke ranks with their party leader and signalled plans to vote for the rival amendment.

Starmer has said: “I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand. Leadership is about doing the right thing. That is the least the public deserves”

Find out how your MP voted below:

Ayes

Diane Abbott (Independent – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool, Wavertree)

Apsana Begum (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour – Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party – East Dunbartonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat – St Albans)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)

Sarah Dyke (Liberal Democrat – Somerton and Frome)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance – North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party – Motherwell and Wishaw)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen South)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat – Tiverton and Honiton)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat – Chesham and Amersham)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour – Wirral West)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)

Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party – East Lothian)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Independent – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Andy McDonald (Independent – Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)

Conor McGinn (Independent – St Helens North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North East)

John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat – North Shropshire)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party – Ochil and South Perthshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Streatham)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour – Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party – Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds North West)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Zarah Sultana (Labour – Coventry South)

Sam Tarry (Labour – Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party – Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party – Gordon)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour – Hemsworth)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)

Claudia Webbe (Independent – Leicester East)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Beth Winter (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Noes

Bim Afolami (Conservative – Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Peter Aldous (Conservative – Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative – Telford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative – Wolverhampton South West)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative – Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative – Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative – Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative – South Norfolk)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud)

Duncan Baker (Conservative – North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative – West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

John Baron (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay)

Simon Baynes (Conservative – Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Independent – Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative – Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield)

Anthony Browne (Conservative – South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative – Congleton)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Rob Butler (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Lisa Cameron (Conservative – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Andy Carter (Conservative – Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Alex Chalk (Conservative – Cheltenham)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Jo Churchill (Conservative – Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative – Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative – Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative – Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative – The Cotswolds)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative – Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative – Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and West Devon)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative – Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford)

David T C Davies (Conservative – Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative – Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative – Mid Sussex)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative – Haltemprice and Howden)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative – Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative – Aldershot)

Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative – Hertsmere)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative – Thurrock)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East)

David Duguid (Conservative – Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Philip Dunne (Conservative – Ludlow)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative – Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative – Northampton North)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative – Bournemouth East)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative – Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative – Bexleyheath and Crayford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Ben Everitt (Conservative – Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative – Newbury)

Anna Firth (Conservative – Southend West)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative – South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative – Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Vicky Ford (Conservative – Chelmsford)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative – North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative – South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative – Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative – Finchley and Golders Green)

Louie French (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Richard Fuller (Conservative – North East Bedfordshire)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative – Wyre Forest)

Nick Gibb (Conservative – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative – Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative – Surrey Heath)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and The Weald) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

James Gray (Conservative – North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative – Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative – Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative – Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative – Wimbledon)

Greg Hands (Conservative – Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative – Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative – Hastings and Rye)

Simon Hart (Conservative – Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Oliver Heald (Conservative – North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative – Wells)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative – Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative – East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Eastleigh)

Paul Howell (Conservative – Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative – Loughborough) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative – Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative – Bromsgrove)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative – Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative – Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative – Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative – Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative – Brecon and Radnorshire)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative – East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative – Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative – Chichester)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative – South Northamptonshire)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative – Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Conservative – New Forest East)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative – Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Tim Loughton (Conservative – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet) (Proxy vote cast by John Redwood)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative – Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative – Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative – Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative – North Cornwall)

Theresa May (Conservative – Maidenhead)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative – Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative – Stevenage)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Mark Menzies (Conservative – Fylde)

Huw Merriman (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Amanda Milling (Conservative – Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative – Amber Valley)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative – Portsmouth North)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative – Morecambe and Lunesdale)

James Morris (Conservative – Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative – Hartlepool)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Crewe and Nantwich) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative – Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative – South East Cornwall)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative – South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative – Bromley and Chislehurst)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative – Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative – Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Guy Opperman (Conservative – Hexham)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative – Weston-super-Mare)

Chris Philp (Conservative – Croydon South)

Dan Poulter (Conservative – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative – Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative – Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative – Horsham)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative – West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative – Guildford)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Lee Rowley (Conservative – North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative – Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative – Macclesfield)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative – North Devon)

Paul Scully (Conservative – Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative – Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative – South West Bedfordshire)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative – Welwyn Hatfield)

David Simmonds (Conservative – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Chloe Smith (Conservative – Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative – Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative – Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative – Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative – Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative – Rother Valley)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Independent – Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative – Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative – South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative – York Outer)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative – Richmond (Yorks))

James Sunderland (Conservative – Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative – Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative – Eddisbury)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative – Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative – North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative – Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Laura Trott (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Steve Tuckwell (Conservative – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative – North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Cleethorpes)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative – Chipping Barnet)

Robin Walker (Conservative – Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Ben Wallace (Conservative – Wyre and Preston North)

Matt Warman (Conservative – Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative – Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative – Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative – Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – South Staffordshire)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative – Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative – Stratford-on-Avon)

No Vote Recorded

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative – Cities of London and Westminster)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour – Leicester South)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – Saffron Walden)

Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)

Crispin Blunt (Independent – Reigate)

Peter Bone (Independent – Wellingborough)

Karen Bradley (Conservative – Staffordshire Moorlands)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham)

Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Andrew Bridgen (The Reclaim Party – North West Leicestershire)

Steve Brine (Conservative – Winchester)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative – Hyndburn)

Nicholas Brown (Independent – Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative – Kensington)

Robert Buckland (Conservative – South Swindon)

Conor Burns (Conservative – Bournemouth West)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Alun Cairns (Conservative – Vale of Glamorgan)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Bambos Charalambous (Independent – Enfield, Southgate)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative – Ynys Môn)

John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Ashley Dalton (Labour – West Lancashire)

James Daly (Conservative – Bury North)

Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Independent – Swansea West)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Samantha Dixon (Labour – City of Chester)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party – Angus)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Flick Drummond (Conservative – Meon Valley)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative – Dewsbury)

Sarah Edwards (Labour – Tamworth)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour – Islwyn)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker – Ribble Valley)

Simon Fell (Conservative – Barrow and Furness)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour – Coventry North East)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour – Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Roger Gale (Deputy Speaker – North Thanet)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)

Richard Graham (Conservative – Gloucester)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour – Birmingham, Erdington)

Matt Hancock (Independent – West Suffolk)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Harriet Harman (Labour – Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)

John Healey (Labour – Wentworth and Dearne)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative – Daventry)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

George Howarth (Labour – Knowsley)

John Howell (Conservative – Henley)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative – South West Surrey)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley Central)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative – North East Hampshire)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Kevan Jones (Labour – North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative – Rutland and Melton)

Barbara Keeley (Labour – Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)

Julian Knight (Independent – Solihull)

Kate Kniveton (Conservative – Burton)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative – Spelthorne)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker – Epping Forest)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Batley and Spen)

Simon Lightwood (Labour – Wakefield)

Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Holly Lynch (Labour – Halifax)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative – North West Hampshire)

Julie Marson (Conservative – Hertford and Stortford)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)

Keir Mather (Labour – Selby and Ainsty)

Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Jason McCartney (Conservative – Colne Valley)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative – Plymouth, Moor View)

Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Maria Miller (Conservative – Basingstoke)

Navendu Mishra (Labour – Stockport)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative – Sutton Coldfield)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party – East Renfrewshire)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)

Will Quince (Conservative – Colchester)

Dominic Raab (Conservative – Esher and Walton)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour – Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Independent – Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Rob Roberts (Independent – Delyn)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Douglas Ross (Conservative – Moray)

Michael Shanks (Labour – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)

Alok Sharma (Conservative – Reading West)

Barry Sheerman (Labour – Huddersfield)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Elmet and Rothwell)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative – Kingswood)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

John Spellar (Labour – Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative – Pendle)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

Alistair Strathern (Labour – Mid Bedfordshire)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Broughton)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative – Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour – Halton)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton South)

Christian Wakeford (Labour – Bury South)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative – Bridgend)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Andrew Western (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Mick Whitley (Labour – Birkenhead)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker – Doncaster Central)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)