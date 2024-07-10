Jonathan Ashworth has been appointed chief executive of a Labour think tank after losing his seat in the General Election.

The Labour frontbencher had been expected to play a prominent role in the Labour Government, but was unseated by an independent in Leicester South in part because of the party’s stance on Gaza.

We are delighted to welcome @jonashworth as our new Chief Executive.



After more than two decades working at the highest levels of @UKLabour, Jonathan brings unparalleled insight, relationships and political experience to Labour Together. https://t.co/1SE6rgFw3z — Labour Together (@LabourTogether) July 9, 2024

“We are delighted to welcome @jonashworth as our new Chief Executive,” Labour Together posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“After more than two decades working at the highest levels of @UKLabour, Jonathan brings unparalleled insight, relationships and political experience to Labour Together.”

Mr Ashworth was shadow paymaster general and played a prominent role in his party’s election media campaign. He was MP for Leicester South from 2011 to 2024.

He wrote on X: “@LabourTogether was so integral to our victory last week. LT will continue to generate bold ideas to transform Britain for the better and help win a second term. I’m so honoured and excited to now be part of this amazing team.”

