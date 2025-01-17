Nigel Farage has recruited the nephew of American conspiracy theorist and TV host Tucker Carlson to Reform UK’s press office, The London Economic can reveal.

Charles Carlson has been brought in to handle Reform UK’s media alongside Ed Sumner, who has previously faced criticism for saying London’s new year firework displays are too focused on “immigration, diversity, and gays”.

Tucker Carlson has been a long-time ally of the Reform UK leader, with Farage featuring on his shows multiple times on X and Fox News.

Talking with Carlson, who has been sympathetic to Putin’s regime, in 2022, Farage suggested that the West provoked Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, arguing “our huge geo-politico errors have led to much of it”.

Charles Carlson will now be working alongside Archie Manners, a YouTube prankster with 1.5 million subscribers, who is the mastermind behind Nigel Farage’s infamous TikTok account.

Manners, last year, pranked Charles Carlson’s uncle with a fabricated story acting as a fake whistleblower from Kensington Palace, who claimed responsibility for altering a viral photograph of the duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

“I had to edit out a Christmas tree.” Tucker Carlson duped by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners into interviewing Manners posing as William and Kate’s producer of digital content “confessing” he edited Kate’s photo. Tucker falls for the whole fake story. pic.twitter.com/gRkKwHBixX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 16, 2024

After interviewing the Reform aide, Tucker Carlson fell for the prank and said he didn’t expect his story to be as “interesting as it was”.

Archie Manners, alongside fellow prankster Josh Pieters, has also pranked former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman into accepting a “D*ck Of The Year Award”. After conceding it was a joke, she said: “That’s going to go viral now”.

Yesterday, Braverman refused to rule out joining Reform UK.

Suella Braverman being presented the Dick of the Year award. #thelastleg #isitok pic.twitter.com/2kkPgQifGo — UK Politics Hub (@politicshub_uk) December 15, 2023

Reform UK has previously drawn inspiration from American-style campaigning, which Charles Carlson is supposedly familiar with. In December, Farage and the party treasurer met with Elon Musk to learn about “the Trump ground game” in Florida.

After the meeting, they said: “We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas. We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.”

