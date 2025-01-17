Ed Davey has said that Britain can’t ignore Donald Trump as he is a “threat to peace and prosperity”.

The Liberal Democrat leader has urged the government to forge a new agreement with the EU to tackle the incoming Trump administration from a position of strength. He suggested rejoining a customs union should be part of the flagship proposal.

Davey claimed Britain had “leverage” over Trump as he “desperately” wants a state visit to Buckingham Palace and a “banquet with the king”. However, he said the government should only accommodate him if he delivers on his support for Ukraine.

On the threat Donald Trump poses, Ed Davey said: “This is the man who has praised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘genius’, and said he would encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want to NATO allies. The man who has even refused to rule out invading a NATO ally himself.

“So the reality is, unfortunately, very clear. The incoming Trump Administration is a threat to peace and prosperity in the UK, across Europe, and around the world. For the next four years, the UK cannot depend on the president of the United States to be a reliable partner on security, defence or the economy.

“But let us also be clear: nor can we simply ignore Donald Trump or the United States for the next four years. The question is not whether we deal with Donald Trump. We have to. The question is how.”

Commenting on the possibility of granting Donald Trump a state visit the Lib Dem leader added: “The good news is, we have leverage. We have something Trump desperately wants: a state visit. The pageantry at Buckingham Palace. A banquet with the king.

“We all know he craves it. So I say we give it to him. But only if he delivers what we need first for Britain and Europe’s defence and security.

“And that is this: president Trump must sit down with president Zelenskyy and other European leaders – in a summit convened by the UK. To agree how we collectively use the hundreds of billions of dollars, pounds and Euros of frozen Russian assets to pay for the weapons Ukraine needs to win the war and beat Putin.

“And if Trump delivers on that deal, pushing the necessary measures through Congress. Then, and only then, do we roll out the red carpet for a state visit.”

