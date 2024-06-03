Nigel Farage said he intends to make an “emergency” General Election announcement, fuelling speculation he will stand as a Reform UK candidate.

The party’s honorary president, writing on social media site X, formerly Twitter, said: “I will be making an emergency General Election announcement at 4pm today.”

One party official said they were unaware of the detail of the planned announcement but joked they would be “speculating similar” when asked if Mr Farage planned to stand as a candidate.

I will be making an Emergency General Election announcement at 4pm today. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2024

Mr Farage has stood – and failed – seven times to gain election as an MP.

On May 23, Mr Farage said he would focus on getting Donald Trump re-elected as US president rather than stand as a Reform UK candidate in the July 4 contest.

Mr Farage said he could not campaign both nationally and for one constituency in the six-week timeframe, and suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had used “first mover advantage” with the announcement.

Mr Farage added he would “do my bit to help” in the party’s UK campaign.

A week later, Mr Farage told GB News he had “huge regrets” about not standing.

His most recent attempt to become an MP took place in South Thanet in 2015.

The then Ukip leader finished second behind the Tories, who secured a 2,812 majority.

Mr Farage last week insisted the election is “over” and said Reform wants to win seats to be the “voice of opposition to a Labour government”.

Mr Farage, who also previously led the Brexit Party, has been approached for comment ahead of his press conference.

