A new mega poll suggests Brexit could be the key to winning over undecided voters heading into the next election.

Up to a million voters could be lured by a Labour government if it pledges to pursue closer ties with the European Union, the poll found.

Indeed, in all but one constituency in the UK, more voters said they wanted Keir Starmer to seek a closer UK-EU relationship.

And undecided voters – who will be crucial to victory in this year’s election – are even more critical of Brexit.

The poll, commissioned by campaign group Best for Britain, found most people feel the Government’s Brexit deal has increased the cost of their weekly shop, reduced the availability of goods and services, made the small boats crisis worse and stunted economic growth.

Nationally, some 45 per cent want a Labour government to seek closer ties, with one in five wanting the status quo – and fewer than one in ten wanting greater divergence.

But so-called ‘undecided voters’ – who are closely split between Remain and Leave voters in 2016 and Labour and Tory voters in 2019 – are more likely to believe Brexit has had a negative impact on everyday life far more than the wider population.

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, said: “Even undecided voters know Brexit has hit them in the pocket and made almost every issue facing Britain worse. Despite their unshakable lead, winning these undecided voters could be the difference between an unprecedented landslide for Labour or a narrow win, particularly when Farage has form in helping the Tories in marginal constituencies even after promising not to.

“That’s why Best for Britain will relaunch GetVoting.org this year to help voters get it right and understand which opposition party is best placed to unseat the Government in their area.”

Related: Why the Horizon scandal is much bigger than a faulty computer system