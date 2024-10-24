MPs from across the political spectrum have joined forces to apply pressure on the prime minister to re-examine the UK’s relationship with Europe.

A new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Europe met for the first time on Tuesday (22/10) and will seek to “foster positive relationships with colleagues across Europe” as well as “encouraging an open and honest dialogue for politicians of all stripes”, co-chair Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said.

The meeting was attended by multiple prominent Labour backbenchers including Dawn Butler, Yasmin Qureshi and Marsha de Cordova.

Former Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who now sits as an independent after quitting the party, was also in attendance, as well as Liberal Democrat, SNP and Green MPs.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer decided to disband the European Scrutiny Committee after Labour won the last election, a decision dubbed a “disgrace” by Sir Bill Cash at the time.

Dr Mike Galsworthy, Chairman of the European Movement – which is supporting the APPG – said the new group would bring in a “fresh new era of European engagement.”

While Lord Kirkhope told The Independent the new group is “crucial” following the decision to abolish the European Scrutiny Committee.

“It will allow us to assess policies as they evolve and apply a positive, pragmatic approach to our relationship with Europe.

“We’ve bilateral ties with many European countries, but what’s been lacking is a broader, strategic view of our relationship with the EU as a whole”, he said.

The group plans to hold six bi-monthly meetings throughout 2025, each focused on a different theme.

The first meeting will be held in January and will call for evidence on defence and security cooperation with Europe, with further meetings held to focus on different areas of policy, including trade, science and technology.

