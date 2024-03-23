It’s March. We are still more than nine months away from Christmas Day. And yet, we find ourselves at this point already. A caller who phoned in to LBC on Friday has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, after she made a wholly ludicrous claim.

LBC caller makes argument straight out of a Stewart Lee routine

The woman, identified only as ‘Sue’, rang up to share her thoughts on the new England kit. A multi-coloured St. George’s Flag which features on the collar has sent people insane – and this is the latest addition to the unhinged discourse.

People are upset with the design for reasons spanning beyond logic. Despite several previous England kits giving the iconic cross a colourful makeover, it is only now that people have decided to be outraged by it. The snowflake generation, indeed.

New England shirt design sends country into hysteria

Leaders of the Conservatives, Labour, and Lib Dems have all united to condemn the shirt. Why they’ve decided to come together on this issue – and not any of the more pressing matters that are blighting this country – remains a mystery.

It’s all been too much for one Englishwoman to handle. She turned to host Shelagh Fogarty, hoping for a sympathetic ear. Instead, the LBC presenter was left dumbfounded by some of the statements that were made live on-air.

Christmas rant stuns LBC host

After saying that the colours were a sign of British culture ‘being taken away’, the caller descended into an entirely different tirade. We’re not sure where Sue has been celebrating Christmas, but it all seems a little far-fetched…

“Our culture and tradition is being taken away. It’s disgraceful. We can’t say Happy Christmas anymore, we have to say Happy Holidays. When you go in the shops, there’s no decorations. There’s no carols. We can’t be who we want to be” – Sue on LBC

You can hear the rest of Sue’s call here: