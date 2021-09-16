Nadine Dorries has been appointed culture secretary in a move that has been widely perceived to be an escalation of the “culture war”.

The Tory MP was once best-known to millions for lying in a cabinet with bugs and cockroaches for company.

But her short-lived stint on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here could barely have gone worse.

Ms Dorries’ lacklustre performance in the aforementioned “Bug Burial” Bushtucker Trial failed to win any food for her campmates, and she subsequently became the first of the 2012 ITV show’s famous intake to be voted off by the watching public.

Worse was to come when Tory party bosses suspended the whip over her decision to leave the country to appear on the reality programme, though she defended her actions, saying MPs “should be” taking part in order to reach large audiences.

Some of her gaffs

However, previous comments on the arts might alarm those within the industry, particularly her 2017 lament at what she perceived as the impact of “left-wing snowflakes” on culture.

She wrote: “Left-wing snowflakes are killing comedy, tearing down historic statues, removing books from universities, dumbing down panto, removing Christ from Christmas and suppressing free speech. Sadly, it must be true, history does repeat itself. It will be music next.”

And last year she turned her attention to the BBC, describing it as favouring “strident, very left-wing, often hypocritical and frequently patronising views that turn people away”.

Controversies as MP

Ms Dorries has also been embroiled in a string of controversies throughout her tenure as an MP.

In 2009, when MPs’ expenses claims were revealed by the Daily Telegraph, she admitted she had got taxpayers to foot the bill for a lost £2,190 deposit on a rented flat.

And in 2010, she was rebuked by parliamentary standards commissioner John Lyon in October 2010 for misleading her constituents on her blog about how much time she spent in Mid-Bedfordshire, admitting that it was “70% fiction”.

She thought the town of Hartlepool would get twice as many jobs as people who live there.

Moaned that Brexit meant the UK didn’t have a voice in the EU Parliament as we won’t have any MEPs.

Anyway here’s brexiter Nadine Dorries complaining that we won’t have any MEPs after Brexit pic.twitter.com/GmueMTK2b9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2018

And who could forget her reverse ferret on the thorny subject of Dominic Cummings and his epic journey to Barnard Castle.

But people were keen to point out this little nugget she left online.

Reactions

So is she the right person for the role?

Well have a read of these comments if you are still not sure, then make your own mind up.

1.

*Nadine Dorries Culture Secretary* is a Viz strip not real life — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) September 15, 2021

2.

Hahaha @NadineDorries new Culture Sec… great to have someone who has written more books than they have read. — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) September 15, 2021

3.

Nadine Dorries is going to be in charge of Cybersecurity?????

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

OMFG!!!! pic.twitter.com/JaUvjyqUxP — Rainbow Warrior 💙#JOHNSONOUT #GTTO #FBPE 🇪🇺 🍥 (@SandraDunn1955) September 15, 2021

4.

It's difficult to imagine a less talented or qualified cabinet.



Honestly, the Octonauts would be a fundamentally better Government. #CaptainBarnacles4PM https://t.co/pHblCcD9iv — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 15, 2021

5.

Nadine Dorries is in the cabinet. The next time anyone in this government mentions "meritocracy" remind them they promoted the most intellectually vapid MP of the modern era. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 15, 2021

6.

When you realise that Nadine Dorries has just been appointed Culture Secretary by a man whose favourite film is Vince Vaughan's Dodgeball it all makes sense. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 15, 2021

7.

Has the UK been hacked? https://t.co/Po75oHoCTA — Shippers (@sullieship) September 15, 2021

8.

Nadine Dorries, who thinks lefties are dumbing down *panto* has just been made Culture Secretary pic.twitter.com/a1HhF4Z6Vc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 15, 2021

9.

The closest Nadine Dorries ever gets to culture is if she's eating a pot of fucking yoghurt. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 15, 2021

10.

If Nadine Dorries is the best we can do as Culture Secretary then we're in even more trouble than I thought. What a shambles. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) September 15, 2021

11.

Nadine Dorries is the new culture secretary a great milestone for idiots everywhere #reshuffle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 15, 2021

12.

The appointment of Nadine Dorries as Culture Secretary is final confirmation (if you needed it) that we do indeed have the worst Prime Minister and Govt ever. Ever. — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) September 15, 2021

13.

Anyway congratulations to Penny Mordaunt – I mean, Nadine Dorries – to her promotion to Culture Minister. pic.twitter.com/xJdlshgLnl — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 15, 2021

13.

Germany’s culture minister is a trained art historian; France’s wrote a book on Verdi. The new UK culture secretary … ate ostrich anus on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. https://t.co/KO9Kut4Fuh — Matthew Anderson (@MattAndersonNYT) September 15, 2021

