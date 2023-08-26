Nadine Dorries has resigned her parliamentary seat with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak, accusing him of “demeaning his office by opening the gates to whip up a public frenzy” against her.

The Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire on Saturday said she had submitted her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, publishing the blistering text on social media.

In it, she accused Mr Sunak of leading attacks on her resulting in “the police having to visit my home and contact me on a number of occasions due to threats to my person”.

I have submitted my resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, today.

“The clearly orchestrated and almost daily personal attacks demonstrates the pitifully low level your Government has descended to,” Ms Dorries wrote.

She also attacked his record in Government, saying: “Since you took office a year ago, the country is run by a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened.

“You have no mandate from the people and the Government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation, for what?”

The former culture secretary has angered voters, Opposition MPs and some in her own party by remaining in post since announcing her intention to resign more than 10 weeks ago.

She said she was delaying her exit while she investigated why she was refused a seat in the Lords.