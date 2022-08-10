Multimillionaire Rishi Sunak had to be taught how to use the “contactless machine” – according to his own tongue-in-cheek confessions.

A viral clip of the out-of-touch Tory leadership hopeful was captured in March showing the then-chancellor struggling to buy a can of his beloved Coke at a petrol garage.

He has now admitted it was “the most embarrassing thing” that’s happened during his time in the role – and someone had to explain the technology to him afterwards.

“The most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me is I struggled to pay for the petrol in a car that wasn’t my own,” he told a Tory leadership hustings in Darlington.

“Right? So I think you all know about that, right?

“And since then someone’s taught me how to use that contactless machine.

“And I tell you, it’s an amazing modern marvel this technology these days!”

It's not an age thing. Is he just too rich to go out and buy stuff himself? — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 10, 2022

The gaffe happened during a photo opportunity in which he filled up a Kia Rio with his own money to advertise a 5p fuel duty cut.

Since the stunt, petrol pump prices have risen from £1.63 to £1.89 a litre.

Rishi Sunak, man in charge of country's money, doesn’t know how to use contactless pic.twitter.com/AMZKcfW30J — The Independent (@Independent) March 24, 2022

Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are on the Sunday Times rich list – largely thanks to her £690 million stake in Infosys, founded by her father.

Last year Sunak and Murty won permission to build a private swimming pool, gym and tennis court at their Grade II-listed £1.5m manor in North Yorkshire.

The couple applied for a new stone building on a paddock to house a gym, a 12-metre by 5-metre swimming pool, four showers and utilities and storage rooms.

It comes as the local public swimming baths face closure.

