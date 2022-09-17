MPs have been told they can skip the queue to see the Queen lying in state – but staffers will have to wait like everybody else.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was seen paying his respects yesterday alongside his wife Helena and three of their sons.

But while many parliamentary workers – including peers, MPs themselves, cleaners and cooks – are able to skip the queue, those working for MPs are not.

House of Commons authorities told staff they understood the “significant disappointment” felt by many members of staff, and have been “inundated” with complaints.

But in an update to staff, seen by The Spectator, they said: “Unfortunately, based on the projected numbers we are expecting to join the queue over the coming days, it is not possible to open up access further without the risk of impacting access for queuing members of the public.

“The absolute priority is to ensure as many members of the public as possible are able to pay their respects, many of whom have travelled from across the country and queued, often over nine or ten hours. We do not in any way wish to jeopardise their ability to pass through Westminster Hall.”

The special access for MPs – who can also bring in up to four guests – has provoked criticism.

Members of the public waiting in line have branded it an ‘abuse of privilege’. But the Commons said some MPs had used their guest passes to take their staff in, and said they would closely monitor the allocation of tickets.

Lots of MPs’ staffers are angry MPs can skip the queue to see the Queen lying in state and they can’t. “Hierarchy strikes again,” one tells me after being sent this pic.twitter.com/YRbefKuTy1 — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) September 16, 2022

