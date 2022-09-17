James O’Brien has confirmed that he did tell Richard Tice to “f*ck off” during a night out in Soho.

The LBC presenter was at Kettners bar and restaurant when he came across Reform Party boss and TalkTV presenter Richard Tice, who was dining with ex-LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz.

According to Guido reports, Tice introduced himself as O’Brien was on his way out, offering to shake his hand.

But the LBC man shot back: “No you can fuck off, you really can fuck off”.

He then turned to Nawaz and reportedly told him “You can fuck off too and go and kill some people”.

Taking to Twitter, O’Brien said he did tell them both to f*ck off, “and would do so again in a heartbeat”.

“But the rest is bollocks”.

I did indeed tell them both to fuck off & would do so again in a heartbeat. I also told Tice that I wasn’t remotely interested in hearing about how much he enjoys my radio show. The rest, as you’d expect from an actual drunk with the criminal record to prove it, is bollocks. https://t.co/nHil4qVq2K — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 16, 2022

Related: Britain at risk of a sterling crisis