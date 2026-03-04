More than half of Reform UK members think non-white British citizens born abroad should be removed or encouraged to leave, according to a new poll.

In new research published by the anti-racism group Hope Not Hate (HnH), 54% of Reform members said they believed non-white British citizens born abroad should be forcibly removed or encouraged to leave the UK.

This figure dropped to 24% when members were asked the same if the citizens are white.

At the same time, more than a fifth (22%) of Reform members thought non-white British citizens whose parents were born in the UK should be forcibly removed or encouraged to leave.

This was compared to to just 7% if they were white.

When it came to non-British citizens whose parents were born abroad, 49% said they should be forcibly removed or encouraged to leave.

Just 4% said the same of white British citizens whose parents were born abroad.

Hope Not Hate said the survey of 629 Reform members, carried out by Survation, showed that racial backgrounds “play a major factor in determining Reform UK members’ views on immigration”.

🚨 OUT TODAY: State of HATE 2026



Our annual deep dive into the British far right.



The groups. The networks. The money. The rhetoric. The public mood.



🔎 Explore the report:https://t.co/1nPLf5GKmc — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) March 4, 2026

In the group’s annual State of Hate report published on Wednesday, Hope Not Hate’s chief executive Nick Lowles said the findings show Reform members are generally “more pessimistic, angry and extreme than the British public”.

He added: “And whilst there is overwhelming support for leader Nigel Farage, the views of party members are so hardline on many political issues that it is not inconceivable to think that they could either push Reform UK further to the right or risk being quickly disillusioned if they feel the party is moderating its positions in the quest for power.”

The research also found that six in 10 Reform members (61%) have a positive view of Tommy Robinson, despite Nigel Farage’s attempts to distance himself from the far-right thug.