Keir Starmer and the Labour Party look to be shoo-ins for an overwhelming win in this year’s General Election, with bookmakers reporting plenty of money for them to beat Tony Blair’s record of 419 seats in the 1997 election.

Labour has been backed all the way into 11/8 to win more than 419 seats and top Blair’s tally, down from 4/1 when the market opened less than two months ago.

Starmer and the Labour party are also heavy favourites for the outright most seats market at 1/33, well ahead of Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives at 10/1.

William Kedjanyi, political betting analyst at Star Sports, said: “The Labour Party seem to be going full tilt ahead of this year’s General Election and Keir Starmer looks well on his way to record the most dominant election victory of the century.

“Given the onslaught of money pouring in for Starmer to beat Tony Blair’s record total of 419 seats in 1997, we’ve had no choice but to slash the price to 11/8, which is the shortest it has been since the market opened at 4/1 in February.

“Labour are likewise overwhelming favourites to win the most seats in the outright market at 1/33, with the Tories trailing far behind at 10/1.”

British Politics – Next UK General Election odds

Labour to win more seats than Tony Bair in 1997 (419) 11/8

Most Seats at the Next General Election odds:

Labour 1/33 Conservatives 10/1 Reform UK 50/1 Liberal Democrats 250/1 BAR 500/1

