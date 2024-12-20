News that Sir Keir Starmer has picked Peter Mandelson to become the UK’s ambassador to the US has garnered a mixed response on social media.

Mandelson, who last served in government 14 years ago when Gordon Brown was prime minister, has held several high-profile roles in the past, including business secretary and effective deputy prime minister.

He will now try to navigate a potentially thorny relationship with Donald Trump, who was elected as the next US president in November and has established ties with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Trump has said he will introduce blanket tariffs and his allies have warned that the UK will have to choose between a deal with the US and the “socialist” European Union.

Mandelson is staunchly anti-Brexit and has supported more cooperation with China in the past.

The appointment has been met with a mixed reaction on social media:

For many reasons associated with Peter Mandelson’s history in and out of political office many will feel KeIr has lost all sense of political judgement on this decision. https://t.co/LCC5Z3Fm3A — John McDonnell (@johnmcdonnellMP) December 20, 2024

Peter Mandelson to be UK's ambassador to the US.. pic.twitter.com/wo7YzwLQpc — Mark the Medieval Rat 🐀 (@medieval_rat) December 19, 2024

“I think Lord Mandelson is an individual of very significant international standing… We need someone as the next ambassador to the US who’s going to be able to promote our economic security interests with one of our closest allies”



Transport Secretary @Heidi_Labour pic.twitter.com/AuT8awc1Pb — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 20, 2024

In July he said ‘no’ 5 times on Newsnight – yet Lord Mandelson IS expected to be named as UK Ambassador to US 👇 https://t.co/EJQ8I134ZG — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) December 19, 2024

