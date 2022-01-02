Twitter has taken the decision to suspend rolling news platform Politics For All to mixed reactions on its platform.
The ‘strictly impartial’ news channel has become a social media sensation over the past few years, bringing the latest news across its ‘For All’ accounts.
Its founder, Nick Moar, has since landed a job at the Spectator as a social media editor.
According to Byline Times reports, he has in the past been a vocal supporter of Brexit and the Conservative Party.
The decision to suspend the account, which has never been verified, has led to a mixed response on social media.
Several people reacted by immitating the typically sensational posts found on the feed.
While others poked fun at journalists who both deride it and rely on it.
Northern Independence Party leader Philip Proudfoot said it was another example of “censorship on social media”.
His comments come on the back of YouTube’s decision to supsend Novara Media, which provoked a widespread backlash among media outlets, celebrities and politicians.
Media law expert David Banks suggested the removal of the account could be down to copyright issues pertaining to ‘persistent abstraction’ – where an organisation repeatedly takes the content of another without permission.
Read his thread below:
