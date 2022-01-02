Twitter has taken the decision to suspend rolling news platform Politics For All to mixed reactions on its platform.

The ‘strictly impartial’ news channel has become a social media sensation over the past few years, bringing the latest news across its ‘For All’ accounts.

Its founder, Nick Moar, has since landed a job at the Spectator as a social media editor.

According to Byline Times reports, he has in the past been a vocal supporter of Brexit and the Conservative Party.

The decision to suspend the account, which has never been verified, has led to a mixed response on social media.

Several people reacted by immitating the typically sensational posts found on the feed.

🚨BREAKING: Politics for All🚨 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 2, 2022

While others poked fun at journalists who both deride it and rely on it.

Thank god that awful, inexplicably ubiquitous Politics For All account, which I quote tweeted seven times a day, is gone. — Europe's Leading Soccer Futurologist (@TreborRhurbarb) January 2, 2022

Northern Independence Party leader Philip Proudfoot said it was another example of “censorship on social media”.

(1/2) I don’t think celebrating the fact that Politics for All has been suspended is such a great idea



While we don’t know the reasons why, we must push back against censorship on social media.



These tools are being taken away from us by unregulated unaccountable tech giants. — Philip Proudfoot 🟨🟥 (@PhilipProudfoot) January 2, 2022

His comments come on the back of YouTube’s decision to supsend Novara Media, which provoked a widespread backlash among media outlets, celebrities and politicians.

Media law expert David Banks suggested the removal of the account could be down to copyright issues pertaining to ‘persistent abstraction’ – where an organisation repeatedly takes the content of another without permission.

Read his thread below:

Copyright in news is interesting. There is no copyright in facts, so news media can’t copyright an event – only the words and images they use to convey that story. If another news org rewrites or re-scripts their story, there is no breach… — David Banks (@DBanksy) January 2, 2022

