"Every male character or good role model must have a female replacement… and it's not just James Bond" Tory MP Nick Fletcher says men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby and asks "is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?" https://t.co/ERAlZ3BJ2p pic.twitter.com/noFNWmocpf

“Is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?” he asked.

“One only needs to look at the discussions around the next James Bond. In recent years we’ve seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, all replaced by women – and men are left with the Krays.

Turning his attention to woman-led reboots of previously male-dominated film and television franchises, Fletcher said: “Everywhere, not least in the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a minority that every male character must have a female replacement.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on International Men’s Day, Nick Fletcher – the MP for Don Valley – said masculinity “needs to be celebrated” rather than “culturally vilified”.

