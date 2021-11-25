A Tory MP has suggested men commit crimes because a woman played Doctor Who.
Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on International Men’s Day, Nick Fletcher – the MP for Don Valley – said masculinity “needs to be celebrated” rather than “culturally vilified”.
Turning his attention to woman-led reboots of previously male-dominated film and television franchises, Fletcher said: “Everywhere, not least in the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a minority that every male character must have a female replacement.
“One only needs to look at the discussions around the next James Bond. In recent years we’ve seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, all replaced by women – and men are left with the Krays.
“Is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?” he asked.
