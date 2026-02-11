Mama Li has been a great success, with a well-deserved reputation for top-notch Cantonese roasted meat. Which, let’s face it, we all completely love.

So it is great news that it’s third London restaurant opens today in Canary Wharf’s newest district, Wood Wharf – bringing Hong Kong–style Siu Mei to E14. To celebrate the opening, Mama Li will be offering 50% off to all customers in store on the opening day.

Located at 3 Rivington Walk, the new site marks an evolution of the brand with more emphasis on the dine-in experience rather than being express led although there is a grab-and-go section for those eating at their desk.

Founded by Catherine Hua and her mother, Mama Li began as a deeply personal project. After struggling to find Cantonese roast meats in London that tasted like the food they grew up eating, the pair set out to recreate those familiar flavours using treasured family recipes. What started as a way to preserve a sense of home has since grown into a restaurant group rooted in comfort, generosity and everyday Cantonese cooking.

Siu Mei – Hong Kong’s iconic roasted meats – remain at the heart of the menu. Mama Li prepares its signature roasts using authentic Cantonese techniques, including a charcoal-fired roast duck oven that delivers unmistakable depth of flavour. Guests can choose from four signature roasts – crispy pork, BBQ pork, soy chicken and roasted duck – served with rice and seasonal vegetables, selecting one, two or three meats and personalising their plate with additions such as fried egg or house chilli.

Alongside these familiar dishes, the Canary Wharf menu introduces a wider range of soup noodle dishes, including roast duck lai fun and wonton noodle soup, which reflects how Cantonese food is eaten day to day. A selection of nostalgic cha chaan teng favourites will also feature. These dishes are rooted in Hong Kong café culture and everyday comfort and include bolo bao with butter, and golden scrambled egg with char siu and rice.

Expanding on Mama Li’s earlier express-led sites, the Canary Wharf location balances a dedicated dine-in space with a continued grab-and-go offering for busy lunch hours and guests looking for a quick, comforting meal. Over half of the restaurant is dedicated to seating, encouraging those who wish to stay longer to do so, while maintaining the speed and ease that existing customers expect.

Influenced by Hong Kong cha chaan tengs — traditional cafés known for their comforting, informal atmosphere — the interior blends nostalgic references with modern functionality. Subtle nods to Hong Kong café culture sit alongside practical design solutions for a busy Canary Wharf setting, creating a space that works equally well for quick lunches and relaxed evening meals.

In place of bubble tea, Mama Li Canary Wharf introduces a new range of tea-based cocktails, developed in-house to pair specifically with Cantonese roast meats. Built around fragrant teas such as jasmine and assam tea, the drinks offer a lighter, more thoughtful way to drink alongside the food, while nodding to the tea culture that underpins Cantonese dining. Sounds a lot better to me.

Catherine, founder of Mama Li, said: “With this opening, it was important to us that we stayed true to the food our customers already love, while giving ourselves room to show more of how Cantonese food is really eaten. The new dishes, and the space itself, reflect the everyday meals I grew up with – comforting, familiar and designed to be shared with loved ones around the table, but just as comforting when enjoyed on your own.”

Mama Li, 3 Rivington Walk, Wood Wharf, E14 – Mama Li