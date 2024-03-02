The media industry has been put on notice by Martin Lewis this week, after the consumer champion received a special award from the Royal Television Society. His rousing three-minute speech has since gone viral…

Martin Lewis takes a swipe at media, BBC for ‘relegating’ consumer issues

The Money Saving Expert was honoured for his invaluable contribution to broadcasting over the last few years. Lewis has become a household name, thanks largely to his penny-pinching tips and sage, financial advice.

In accepting his award, he cheekily asked TV bosses to renew his series – humbly bragging about the three million viewers who tuned in recently. However, Martin Lewis was here on serious business, and made his feelings clear to those watching on.

During the speech, Lewis hammered home the importance of ‘consumer journalism’. He also noted how he had become an ‘intermediary’ for the public and the government during the pandemic – a job he feels should not have been his.

WATCH: Martin Lewis fires on all cylinders during acceptance speech

He then turned his attentions towards the BBC, lambasting them for their output on the matter. Mr. Lewis was incensed that they had minimised their Watchdog programme – which held rogue businesses to account, and also served to save people money.

Questioning why it had been relegated to a mere feature on The One Show these days, the popular presenter departed with a very impactful message – imploring media giants to provide him with ‘some bloody competition’.

Consumer journalism “absolutely, manifestly, directly impacts the lives of our viewers.”



Watch @MartinSLewis' rousing speech from last night’s RTS Television Journalism Awards, where he won the RTS Special Award @MoneySavingExp #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/GuFNaQSIqn — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) February 29, 2024

Sir Martin? Money Saving Expert plays down public praise

Many social media users responded to the video by demanding a knighthood for the veteran journalist. And, although ‘Sir Martin Lewis’ does have a nice ring to it, he has since reacted to his own speech with a dose of humility:

“I think i worked up a bit of head of steam during my speech. I didn’t know what I was going to say or where it was going to go – which is probably a good thing as then I may have been too polite to say what I said.” | Martin Lewis