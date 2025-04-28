Kemi Badenoch has demanded that Kneecap are prosecuted for their alleged ‘kill your local MP’ comments.

The leader of the Conservative Party said the rap group’s comments ‘demands prosecution’.

Footage of the Irish trio’s November 2023 London concert is being assessed by counter terrorism police.

Bedenoch took to X calling for the group to be prosecuted over new footage, in which they can be heard allegedly saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Additionally, she said ‘Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.’

https://twitter.com/KemiBadenoch/status/1916748557740040252

Downing Street has also criticised the alleged comments, describing them as “completely unacceptable.”

Footage from a 2024 Kneecap gig in London’s is also being assessed by police.

The footage from the concert at Kentish Town Forum appears to show one of the band members shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah,” two groups proscribed as terrorist organisations by the UK government.

In a statement, the Met said: “We were made aware of a video on 22 April, believed to be from an event in November 2024, and it has been referred to the counter-terrorism internet referral unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.

“We have also been made aware of another video believed to be from an event in November 2023.”

Kneecap, whose members are Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, say they are facing a “co-ordinated smear campaign” following their outspoken opposition to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

The group made headlines this month after denouncing Israel’s attacks on Gaza during a performance at Coachella.

Following their performance at the festival, Kneecap said in a statement: “Since our statements at Coachella – exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people – we have faced a coordinated smear campaign.

“For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.”

They continued: “The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods. We are taking action against several of those malicious efforts.”