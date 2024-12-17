If this was a game of tennis, then it would be fair to say Dan Jarvis landed a return ace. The Security Minister was probed by Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, following the recent claims made against an alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew.

Who is the alleged Chinese spy?

Earlier this week, Yang Tengbo was named as the agent suspected of infiltrating some of the highest institutions in the UK, ranging from Parliament to the Royal Family. However, Mr. Tengbo has waived his right to anonymity, and insists he is innocent of the charges levelled against him.

The row has since engulfed Westminster, and the Tories were hoping to get some political point scoring done. Philp took to the Despatch Box and accused Keir Starmer of being ‘too sycophantic’ with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent round of talks at the G20 summit:

“Given what we’ve learned and what we know, these very close relations which the prime minister is apparently attempting may not be wise. And the rather sycophantic tone that the prime minister took with President Xi at the G20 a few weeks ago may not be very wise in light of what we now know.” | Chris Philp

David Cameron’s pint with Xi Jinping leaves Tory MP with egg on his face.

This attempt to scold the Prime Minister was soon doused with cold water, though. Dan Jarvis rejected the accusations levelled against Sir Keir – and gave his counterpart a quick history lesson.

Back in 2015, Conservative PM David Cameron rolled out the red carpet for President Xi on an official state visit, taking him to several sites of interest… and a pub near the Chequers residence. Jarvis was more than happy to capitalise on this, landing a measured last-word on the matter.

“In terms of the approach to China, I don’t agree with his characterisation of the prime minister’s recent meeting with President Xi Jinping, and I would just say very gently to him… at least he didn’t take him to the pub for a pint.” | Dan Jarvis