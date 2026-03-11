After months of hearing about the Epstein Files, the UK now has the ‘Mandelson files’ which were released by the UK government today.

These files, which were released today, are, of course, in relation to former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson.

Mandelson, a former acquaintance of disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, was sacked from his role in the Labour government last September after emails emerged showing Mandelson encouraged Epstein to “fight for early release” from jail in 2008.

Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Mandelson files represent more of an official report into the hiring of and subsequent removal of Peter Mandelson, unlike the huge Epstein files which are a collation of all things relating to the disgraced financier.

With the release of the 147-page dossier today, here are the main talking points and key people mentioned in the files.

Taxpayer-funded pay-off

The files showed in an email that Mandelson had requested the rest of his contract to be paid out to the tune of £500,000 after losing his job.

Mandelson requested the government “pay out the remainder of the 4-year salary costs of the fixed term appointment”.

The files reveal that eventually the amount was settled at £75,000 worth of taxpayers money, around £40,330 covering the three-month notice period and a £34,670 severance payment.

"Peter Mandelson initially requested a sum that was substantially larger than the final payment, not just two, or even three times, but more than six times the final amount"



‘Reputational risk’

Elsewhere in the files, Keir Starmer’s name cropped up in relation to the hiring of Mandelson to the position.

A document shows Starmer was warned of a “reputational risk” through hiring Mandelson as ambassador to the US due to his relationship with Epstein.

This came after a due diligence document was drawn up in December 2024 ahead of Mandelson’s appointment.

It noted that Mandelson had continued his relationship across 2009-2011 with Epstein after he was first convicted of procuring an underage girl in 2008.

Starmer was also warned that “if anything goes wrong, you could be more exposed” by pushing ahead with the decision.

A note from November 2024 showed then cabinet secretary Simon Case’s advice on the appointment, weighing up the benefits of making the US ambassador an “official appointment” versus a “political appointment”.

Case added: “If anything goes wrong, you could be more exposed as the individual is more connected to you personally.”

Mandelson suggested using Farage to improve relations with Trump

The files also revealed that Mandelson had suggested that Starmer could use Farage to “better UK connections with Trump”.

Also in the due diligence checklist that was sent to the PM about Mandelson, it was noted that Mandelson “has suggested using Nigel Farage to better UK connections with the Trump administration”.

Under this it adds: “Mandelson quoted saying of Farage, contrary to UKG (UK government) policy: ‘You can’t ignore him, he’s an elected member of parliament. He’s a public figure. He’s a bridgehead, both to President Trump and to Elon Musk and others… National interest is served in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways.'”

Links with China were also encouraged by Mandelson, seen as an “advocate for closer UK-China relations”.

Due diligence report noted Mandelson had continued Epstein relationship

The aforementioned due diligence report sent to Keir Starmer before the Mandelson appointment noted that Mandelson had continued the relationship with Epstein after the latter was convicted in 2008.

The report noted: “After Epstein was first convicted of procuring an underage girl in 2008, their relationship continued across 2009-2011, beginning when Lord Mandelson was Business Minister and continuing after the end of the Labour government.

“Mandelson reportedly stayed in Epstein’s House while he was in jail in June 2009.”

Other key points

The files also listed a number of other key points which included that the appointment of Mandelson was “weirdly rushed”.

It also mentioned that the PM’s now former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney approved Peter Mandelson’s appointment, after discussing his links to Epstein with him.

The files also noted that “official records” of a meeting between former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, “facilitated by Mandelson”, would be made public.

