Liz Truss has downplayed expectations that a free trade deal with the US might be in the offing ahead of her first bilateral meeting with Joe Biden.

On the plane to the US, Truss admitted to reporters: “There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have any expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term.”

It is the first time the government has conceded there is virtually no chance of getting agreement on an early bilateral trade deal with the US, Britain’s biggest trading partner, despite it being coveted by Brexit supporters as one of the major potential benefits of leaving the EU.

Taking to Twitter, Andrew Adonis described the announcement as the “exact opposite of what the Brexiters told us”.

BBC says a trade deal with the US is on the back burner and Truss won’t be pressing for one with Biden because she knows it is unattainable



The exact opposite of what the Brexiters told us — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 20, 2022

Talks of a US trade deal were regularly touted by Leave personalities and politicians.

But some people, seemingly, have a short memory when it comes to that sort of stuff.

Responding on Twitter, Brexiteer Lord Moylan said:

“I can’t remember Vote Leave promising a US trade deal. And I, as a Brexiteer, have always been very sceptical of how desirable it would be. You need to stop mischaracterising your opponents.”

Unfortunately, there is a long list of evidence that would suggest otherwise:

Boris Johnson(2017): "We hear that we're first in line to do a great free trade deal with the United States"



Liz Truss(2022):"There aren't currently any negotiations taking place with the US & I don't have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term" pic.twitter.com/ynrq4722HX — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 20, 2022

Looks like the whole world missed the actual news in Aug 2019.



Luckily the @Daily_Express was there to capture reality yet again.



So tell Liz Truss to relax. Boris Johnson got it done. pic.twitter.com/nBElmrNvrH — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 20, 2022

